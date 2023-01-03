A Newtownabbey-based school is providing free hot meals to all of its pupils throughout January in a bid to support families during the current challenging economic climate.

Hazelwood Integrated College will be catering for all students at the school from Thursday (January 5) until Tuesday, January 31 thanks to support from the Belfast Charitable Society at Clifton House in north Belfast.

Commenting on the generous initiative, a spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school explained: “We are fully aware that the current economic times are providing challenges for our families.

"As a small token of our appreciation to our families, we would like to provide free hot meals for all of our students from Thursday, January 5 until Tuesday, January 31.

Hazelwood Integrated College.

"Please encourage your child to bring in their re-usable water bottles, which can be refilled in school.”

The spokesperson added: "Please be reassured that we remain committed to doing our very best to provide our students with the best possible care and education as we can.

"We are very grateful to our partner, the Belfast Charitable Society, for their kind donation, which has enabled us to provide free school meals to all students for the month of January 2023.”

The school conducted a similar effort in December 2021 with the then intake of 1,078 pupils able to avail of the college’s normal hot meal menu offered by the canteen.

This scheme followed on from a similar programme in 2020.

