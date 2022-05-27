Council Summer Recreation programme

Developed by Council’s Sport & Wellbeing Development Unit, the programme runs from Monday, July 4 until Friday, August 19.

Participants can look forward to even greater choice with 28 sports courses and 10 summer activity schemes to choose from.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Council is delighted to introduce a Borough-wide Summer Recreation Programme which gives our residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy fantastic fun activities from Ballycastle to Ballymoney and Coleraine to Limavady.

“I would encourage all young people to take part in the programme and enjoy the many benefits associated with getting active.”

Sports Development Manager, Stephen McCartney added: “I’m really excited about the scale and variety of courses and schemes on offer this year.

“Following the pandemic, Council’s Sports Development Team remains committed to offering quality activities which are reflective of the specific needs within our communities.

This year’s programme demonstrates an innovative approach to sport and activity delivery. Our courses and schemes are developed with young people in mind and offer exceptional coaching and supervision with lots of emphasis on having fun.”

Enrolment for all courses begins on Monday, June 6.

The easiest way to do this is online via the Council website but bookings can be made via the telephone or by calling in to Coleraine Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre (Ballymoney) or Roe Valley Leisure Centre (Limavady).

Each sports coaching course costs £37.

The Summer Recreation Programme includes activity schemes based in Coleraine West, Ballysally, Bushmills, Portstewart, Castlerock, Garvagh, Kilrea, Dungiven, and Cushendall. Each scheme will run for one week and cost £25 per person.

At Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, an Inclusive Summer Scheme in partnership with the Mae Murray Foundation will run from July 19 to July 21.

Inclusive Family events take place on July 14 at Flowerfield Park in Portstewart and on August 11 at Roe Mill Park in Limavady – an ideal opportunity for families to take part in activities at venues with inclusive play facilities on site.

Summer Recreation Programme brochures containing this year’s Coaching Calendar and all Summer Activity Scheme details are available now from local leisure centres and online at www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/sports-development/summer-recreation-programme-2022 where details for online enrolment are also available.