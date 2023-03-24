Over 100 pieces of art created by autistic pupils from post-primary schools across Northern Ireland are currently on display in Ballymena as part of the ‘Creative Voices: What Autism Means to me’ exhibition.

The event at The Braid, which was launched by the Chair of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Direct Services Committee, Cllr James McKeown, on March 16, is presented by the Education Authority Autism Advisory and Intervention Service (AAIS) and will be on display until April 15.

The free exhibition aims to empower autistic young people, showcasing their incredible creative talents and listening to their voice. The artworks were developed out of positive self-identity work carried out with pupils by the AAIS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr McKeown said: “As a council we recognise the importance of autism acceptance for autistic people in Mid and East Antrim and their families. As such, we are delighted to be hosting the touring Creative Voices art exhibition to coincide with Autism Acceptance Week – which takes place between March 27 and April 2.

Cllr McKeown presented with an artwork by Gilliam Whiteside on behalf of the Education Authority Autism Support Service.

“Autism affects how people communicate and relate to the world around them. That is why we see value in this wonderful exhibition which aims to empower our young people and to display their incredible creative talents. It is also an important opportunity to listen to their voices so that in the wider community we can learn more about autism from the pupils themselves.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gillian Whiteside, EA Autism Advisory and Intervention Service commented: “The idea for the exhibition blossomed from our work with pupils on increasing their personal understanding and self-acceptance of autism. We felt the pupil voice should be at the heart of the exhibition and it should be a vehicle for each of our young people to express their own personal and individual experience of autism.

“The aims of the exhibition are to empower our young people, to showcase their incredible creative talents, to listen to each pupil’s voice and for the wider community to learn more about autism from the personal perspective of our autistic pupils. I really do hope it makes people reflect, understand autism at a much deeper level and will have a long-lasting positive impact.”

While the touring exhibition is at The Braid, some of the artwork will be incorporated as illustrations within a new Autism Strategy for Northern Ireland which will be launched in Spring of this year. The aim of the strategy is to improve and enhance access and support for autistic people and their families across government services and the health and social care sector

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exhibition is currently on display in The Braid.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust are currently partnering with the council’s Autism Working Group to progress Mid and East Antrim becoming an Autism Friendly Borough.

Cllr Matthew Armstrong, who is a member of the Autism Friendly Steering Group, and whose son, Caleb, has autism, explained: “I am delighted that the council continues to strive for uutism friendliness and proud to welcome this innovative exhibition to the borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement