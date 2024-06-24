CSSC and CCMS welcome the commencement of work on Ballycastle shared education campus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC) and Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) have released a joint statement congratulating Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College on the official first sod cutting of their shared education campus in Ballycastle.

The creation of this campus shows the strength of shared education collaboration between the two schools in guaranteeing that the children and young people of Ballycastle will continue to have the opportunity to join together in a shared future.

Mark Baker, Chief Executive, Controlled Schools’ Support Council and Eve Bremner, Chief Executive, CCMS recognised the achievements of Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College.

Together they stated, “Shared education provides the opportunity for pupils from diverse backgrounds to come together, create new friendships, celebrate their diversity and share a broad range of learning experiences. The campus is an excellent example of shared education and inclusion at a local level in the Ballycastle community.

The opening of the campus follows years of successful collaboration and joint working between the two schools ensuring the children and young people in Ballycastle have the opportunity to be educated together.