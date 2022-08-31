Cullybackey College celebrating outstanding GCSE results

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proportion of students achieving five or more GCSE passes stands at an outstanding 95%, the highest in recent years.

Mr Donaldson, the College Principal, expressed his delight stating: “I am really pleased for our pupils who deserve great credit for these superb results. It is the combination of their hard work and resilience and the continued support of their parents and our staff which we all celebrate.’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The College is delighted to be in the position to invite such a large cohort of students back for sixth form studies and these excellent GCSE results build upon the achievements of the Year 14 students who also attained great success in their examination results the previous week.

Rhoda Laverty, Alyssa Woods, Rachel Hayburn, Grace Maternaghan and Abbey Woods.

Mr Donaldson recognised that, “As a school community we are especially proud of how our pupils have managed to achieve such excellent performances whilst coping with all the challenges presented by Covid-19 in recent years. I want to acknowledge my pride in the staff of the College, teaching and non-teaching, who are so dedicated in supporting all the young people of this school. I am looking forward to inviting many of our students back for A-Level studies and offer our

best wishes to those students who are going on to study in other educational establishments or in the workplace. We hope that they will remember their time at Cullybackey College fondly.”

Abbie Law and Sarah Wade.

David McKendry, Robert Steele, Jack Gregg and Josh Weir.

Aliya McKee, Jessia McCullagh, Rebecca Weir and Katie McCullagh.

Rebecca Wilkinson, Kaitlyn Robinson and Emma Glendinning.