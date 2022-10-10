Curtain up on 'Oklahoma' at Loreto College

Directed by Head of Drama Mrs Oonah McEwan, with Head of Music Mr Brendan McCann as Musical Director, ‘Oklahoma!’ features a cast drawn from throughout the College’s senior and junior students.

In the lead roles of Laurey and Curley are Year 14 students Ellie Dillon and Lorcan Calvert. Ellie and Lorcan lead a talented cast, which also features Hannah-Ruth Mullan as Aunt Eller, Cora McEwan as Ado Annie, Harry Bucukoglu as Jud Fry, Frankie Pollington as Ali Hakim, while Peter McCool and Ruairi Kelly share the role of Will Parker.

Set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Oklahoma tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry. A secondary romance concerns cowboy Will Parker and his flirtatious fiancée, Ado Annie.

The leads are backed by a chorus of some 60 talented singers and performers.

Tickets are available from the Loreto College box office: those interested should contact the College during working hours on 028 70343611. Ticket prices start at £11 for a concession ticket, with a full price ticket costing £15 and a family ticket (admitting two adults and two children) priced at £45.

Book early to avoid disappointment: tickets are already selling fast.

‘Oklahoma!’ promises to be one of the highlights of 2022 at Loreto College. The talented cast and crew are hard at work at rehearsals, and the standard of acting, singing and dancing promises to provide and outstanding and memorable evening’s entertainment for the audience.

