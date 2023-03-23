Cuts to the Happy Healthy Minds school counselling service will ‘negatively impact on young people’, says Sinn Féin following news the service will be axed in April.

The Healthy Happy Minds Therapeutic and Counselling Service Pilot was launched by the Minister for Education in November 2021 to provide counselling and other therapies.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portadown Sinn Fein representative Clare McConville-Walker.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sinn Féin Portadown representative Clare McConville-Walker said: “Cuts to the Happy Healthy Minds school counselling service are hugely disappointing. As a teacher myself I know loss of this important service will have a negative impact on children and remove vital mental health support for young people in our schools.

“Sinn Féin has made that clear to the Department of Education and highlighted the need for more investment in young people's mental health.”

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “The Healthy Happy Minds Therapeutic and Counselling pilot is operating until the end of March 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The programme is subject to an independent evaluation and DE is expecting this to be completed by the end of March 2023.

“Current indications are that DE will be given an extremely challenging budget outcome for 2023-24, and therefore, it is unlikely that the Department will be in a position to continue with this pilot after the end of March.”

According to the Education Authority, ‘this pilot service is available for primary aged pupils in mainstream primary schools, special schools and primary EOTAS provisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement