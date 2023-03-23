Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
5 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Cuts to Happy Health Minds school counselling service 'hugely disappointing' says Sinn Féin Portadown representative

Cuts to the Happy Healthy Minds school counselling service will ‘negatively impact on young people’, says Sinn Féin following news the service will be axed in April.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT

The Healthy Happy Minds Therapeutic and Counselling Service Pilot was launched by the Minister for Education in November 2021 to provide counselling and other therapies.

-

Read More
Portadown mother Alesia Nazarova 17th woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland s...
Most Popular
Portadown Sinn Fein representative Clare McConville-Walker.
Portadown Sinn Fein representative Clare McConville-Walker.
Portadown Sinn Fein representative Clare McConville-Walker.

-

Sinn Féin Portadown representative Clare McConville-Walker said: “Cuts to the Happy Healthy Minds school counselling service are hugely disappointing. As a teacher myself I know loss of this important service will have a negative impact on children and remove vital mental health support for young people in our schools.

“Sinn Féin has made that clear to the Department of Education and highlighted the need for more investment in young people's mental health.”

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “The Healthy Happy Minds Therapeutic and Counselling pilot is operating until the end of March 2023.

“The programme is subject to an independent evaluation and DE is expecting this to be completed by the end of March 2023.

“Current indications are that DE will be given an extremely challenging budget outcome for 2023-24, and therefore, it is unlikely that the Department will be in a position to continue with this pilot after the end of March.”

According to the Education Authority, ‘this pilot service is available for primary aged pupils in mainstream primary schools, special schools and primary EOTAS provisions.

"Alongside counselling the pilot provides the opportunity for a broad range of therapeutic interventions to be tested at primary school level including play, drama, music, art and equine assisted therapy and learning.”

Sinn FeinPortadownDepartment of Education