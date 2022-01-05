Daily mile seasonal challenge raises £2,500 for Linn Primary School in Larne

A seasonal themed fundraising event has provided a funding fillip for Linn Primary School in Larne.

Before the Christmas break, the school held a Daily Mile Santa Hat Day, which was enthusiastically supported by pupils.

As part of the school’s efforts to gain a fifth Eco Schools Green Flag Award, it is working with Sustrans and focussing on transport to encourage more boys and girls to walk or cycle to school.

Funded by the Department for Infrastructure and the Public Health Agency, Linn PS been supported by their Sustrans school officer Beverley Gaston in its endeavours.

The Active School Travel Plan is an initiative to develop healthy journeys to school and to improve the local environment.

The school has recently developed a permanent daily mile track around its grounds with each class participating. Officially opened by Santa Claus and his snow machine, primary one to seven children completed five laps of the track. Encouraged by staff throughout, the children were also supported by family and friends through sponsorship of the event which, so far, has raised £2,500 for school funds with additional sponsorship still to be included.

This is the most recent of a series of whole-school Eco Schools events to be co-ordinated including a Bling your Bike Day, Big Pedal, outdoor cycle and road safety activities and cycle proficiency training.

Due to these efforts, Linn Primary was awarded the Bronze Award from Sustrans for Active Travel and is currently working towards Silver.

In a statement, the school added: “The children and staff have noticed the considerable benefits of the daily mile track including improved health and fitness levels, concentration, self esteem and independence.

“Due to the whole school and family approach there is also a noticeable decrease in traffic congestion outside school with an increase in bike usage.

“Many thanks to all the children, parents and staff who supported the event and ensuring it was a success.”

