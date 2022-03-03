Dale Farm funds for Ballymena school

The funding will be used to support a range of activities at the schools, including investment in IT and school facilities as well as community projects. Dale Farm will also support careers departments at the schools with advice for school leavers, skills workshops and will facilitate factory visits to give students an insight into future opportunities in food manufacturing. Caroline Martin, Dale Farm said: “As a local farmer-owned dairy cooperative, Dale Farm has always had strong roots in the communities we operate within. We are delighted to be supporting three schools close to our sites in Cookstown, Ballymena and Kendal. Through these partnerships, we are both funding important development projects but also connecting with young people as they start to think about future career opportunities.”