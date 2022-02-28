Dalriada pupils ‘get social’

Two Dalriada pupils who are part of the 2022 finalist teams in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge got together as a group for the first time recently to attend a live workshop on how to use social media.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 28th February 2022, 7:35 am

Cool FM / Downtown Radio presenters Rebecca McKinney and Caroline Fleck shared the secrets of their success with the teenagers who are all working on year-long assignments on sustainable beef production as part of reaching the final stage in the 2022 ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

Dalriada School is represented in the competition by Victoria Currie and Lois McCurdy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The pupils were able to find out how Caroline and Rebecca create and manage good quality media content to have impact and create engagement with their audiences. They also got to create their own piece of video content with help and feedback from the trainers.

Cool FM / Downtown Radio presenters Caroline Fleck and Rebecca McKinney are pictured with pupils from Dalriada School, Victoria Currie and Lois McCurdy who are competing in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge 2022 Final

The event, which was hosted by CAFRE Loughry Campus. The participating schools in the 2022 ABP Angus Youth finalist programme are Banbridge Academy, Cookstown High (two teams), St Catherine’s College Armagh, Newtownhamilton High School, Dalriada School, Friends’ Lisburn, and St Kevin’s Lisnaskea.

Each team is currently rearing their own mini herd of Angus cross calves through to finishing as well as working on assignments that support sustainable beef production in Northern Ireland.

Read More

Read More
Go Incognito in Portrush with Big Telly actors
Rebecca McKinney