The much-loved and highly respected principal died at Causeway Hospital in February.

A statement posted on the school website, stated: “The Board of Governors are pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Louise Aitcheson BA (Hons) P.G.C.E., MSc as the new principal of Dalriada School from 1st August 2024.

“Mrs Aitcheson, from Cloughmills, studied at Queen’s University Belfast gaining a B.A. Hons 2:1 degree and then completed a Post Primary P.G.C.E. certificate in Education in Geography at the University of Ulster. She also holds an MSc in Education from the same University.

The Board of Governors has announced the appointment of Mrs Louise Aitcheson as the new principal of Dalriada School. Credit: LinkedIn