Dalriada School, Ballymoney, was the lucky winner recently of the New Driver NI £500 school draw.

All post 16-schools across Northern Ireland who booked the New Driver NI Safe Motoring Presentation gained entry to the draw, with Dalriada School being randomly selected as the winner after booking the Safe Motoring presentation for their year 13 students.

Teacher Anne Williamson, also received £200 as a thank you for booking the presentation.

Since September 2022, over 110 schools across NI have booked the Safe Motoring presentation, covering topics including the theory and practical test, buying a car, insurance, staying safe on the road. Finally, the students are asked to sign the New Driver NI Safe Motoring Pledge in association with Share the Road to Zero.

Dalriada School receiving their prize: [L-R] Anne Williamson, VP Louise Crawford and Emma Duffy, New Driver NI Special Projects Officer. Credit: New Driver NI

The Safe Motoring Pledge is sponsored by CRASH Services and JMK Solicitors who both support the promotion of road safety and new driver education across NI.