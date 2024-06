A group of classmates who attended Dalriada School in Ballymoney together organised a 30 year reunion in the Tiki Bar in Kelly’s, Portrush, on June 15.

Simon McNeill, organiser, was hoping to gather together as many former pupils and staff as possible.

Simon said: “We were saddened to hear of the sudden passing of previous Dalriada headmaster Thomas Skelton and did a collection in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke at the reunion.”

1 . REUNION Pictured at the Dalriada Class of 92/94 Reunion held at Kelly's Portrush. Photo: SIMON MCNEILL

2 . REUNION Rachel Kerr, Lesley Stewart, Joanne Barr and Lynne Morrison pictured at the reunion Photo: LYNNE MOUNSTEPHEN

3 . REUNION Pictured at the Dalriada Class of 92/94 Reunion held at Kelly's Portrush. Photo: SIMON MCNEILL

4 . REUNION Jimmy Wilkinson, Aaron Calvin and James Buick. Photo: LYNNE MOUNSTEPHEN