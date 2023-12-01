Dalriada School's Lydia recognised at Moving Image Arts Showcase
Hosted at Brunswick Moviebowl, Derry/Londonderry, and Cineworld, Belfast; over 600 students, teachers, and industry experts attended the awards to celebrate the success of NI’s Moving Image Arts GCSE, AS and A level students.
Lydia Frew from Dalriada School was awarded third place in the AS Best Animated Film category. Her award was presented by co-founder and Director of Aura Studios Eva Robinson, CCEA's Ingrid Arthurs, and NI Screen's Bernard McCloskey.
The annual showcase was supported once again by Northern Ireland Screen, Foyle Film Festival, City of Derry Crystal and Cinemagic. The event showcased students' films across a range of genres and acknowledged the high quality of student achievement with the presentation of prestigious Moving Image Arts Awards by industry professionals.
The ceremony has gained recognition from leading figures in the film industry. This year’s guest speakers, and award presenters, included Oscar and BAFTA award winning writer, producer, and director, Ross White, film and TV producer Pearce Cullen, Co-Founder and Director at Aura Studios, Eva Robinson, Co-Founding Director at Taunt Studios, Fiona McLaughlin, and storyboard artist and illustrator Adam Pescott.
Gerry Campbell, CCEA Chief Executive, said: “Congratulations to every student who was shortlisted for the Moving Image Arts Showcase this year. We continue to be inspired by the creativity, imagination, and skill of our local students. This year is extra special to us as we celebrate 20 years of CCEA’s Moving Image Arts subject.”