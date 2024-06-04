Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Did you go to school at Dalriada School in Ballymoney in 1992-1994?

If so, then a group of classmates have organised a 30 year reunion in the Tiki Bar in Kelly’s, Portrush, on June 15.

Simon McNeill, organiser, said: “We were saddened to hear of the sudden passing of previous Dalriada headmaster Thomas Skelton and plan to do a collection in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke at the reunion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is the other reason why we want to reach out to as many of our former classmates and teachers as possible. Most of us left in 1992 and 1994 but we are happy enough for any former pupils from the 90s to come along.

Were you a pupil of Dalriada School during the 90s? Then you might fancy going along to this reunion. Credit Simon McNeill

"We'd love to see you in Kelly's, Portrush, on June 15. It will give us a chance to meet in the flesh, the evening will be a relaxed catch up, a bit of chat and music.”