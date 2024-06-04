Dalriada's Class of 1992-1994 to hold a 30 year reunion
If so, then a group of classmates have organised a 30 year reunion in the Tiki Bar in Kelly’s, Portrush, on June 15.
Simon McNeill, organiser, said: “We were saddened to hear of the sudden passing of previous Dalriada headmaster Thomas Skelton and plan to do a collection in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke at the reunion.
"This is the other reason why we want to reach out to as many of our former classmates and teachers as possible. Most of us left in 1992 and 1994 but we are happy enough for any former pupils from the 90s to come along.
"We'd love to see you in Kelly's, Portrush, on June 15. It will give us a chance to meet in the flesh, the evening will be a relaxed catch up, a bit of chat and music.”
For information or reserve a ticket go to EventBrite