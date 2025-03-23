The Danske Bank Schools' Cup final will take place at the National Stadium (Windsor Park) on Wednesday, April 2 at 12.45pm when Craigavon Senior High School will play St Malachy’s College, Belfast in a much-anticipated game that is hoped will capture the imagination of supporters from both schools and much further afield.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Malachy’s College will feel they are favourites to win the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup having defeated Boys Model Belfast in the quarter-final, and one of the dominant Schools’ Cup teams, St Columb’s College Londonderry in the semi-finals.

Craigavon Senior High have also impressed throughout each round of the competition with a standout performance in their victory at the last 16 stage, over 2024 runners up Grosvenor Grammar. While overcoming (previous winners in 2022) Omagh CBS in a tense semi-final encounter, with winning goals coming in the closing minutes, when it looked like the game would be heading for extra time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craigavon Senior High School’s squad is uniquely assembled, with all four feeder Dickson Plan Schools in the area represented – Tandragee, Killicomaine, Clounagh and Lurgan. Indeed, several of the Lurgan students will be aiming to overcome St Malachy’s at the second attempt, having faced each other in the U14 Schools’ Cup final in 2023, where St Malachy’s edged a tight encounter by 2-0.

Craigavon Senior High School u16 Football team

Both teams have deserved to reach the final and both have a huge incentive to win. It is sure to be a fantastic game of football by the two sides in what will be a hotly contested final.

Kick-off will be at 12.45pm, on Wednesday, April 2 in the National Stadium (Windsor Park) Belfast.

Tickets for the final can be ordered using the link below from the Irish Football Association.