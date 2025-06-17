Ulster University and Causeway Coast and Glens councillors will meet today (June 17) to decide on the future of Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre.

On May 29, the university confirmed that “Riverside Theatre operations will cease from August 2025”. It had previously proposed that Causeway Coast and Glens Council take on the lease of the venue and refurbishment costs.

The University said at the time: "Ulster University remains open to working with local partners and stakeholders to explore new ways to support arts and culture in the region, even as we navigate these constrained times.”

Council, however, said taking on the theatre's estimated £745,000 repair bill and nearly £500,000 in annual running costs would severely impact its ability to fund other essential services.

The Riverside Theatre is situated on the Coleraine campus of Ulster University. CREDIT NI WORLD

Coleraine actor and campaigner Steven Millar has presented both Ulster University and the Council with a number of proposals in a bid to keep the theatre open on a temporary basis until a charitable trust model could be established which could attract public funding.

He hopes that these proposals will be discussed at the meeting between the two bodies today (June 17).

"This is a critical moment. The fate of Riverside Theatre – and the future of culture and community life on the North Coast – may well be decided in that room,” said Mr Millar.

"We are urging every councillor present today to speak up. Your visible and vocal support is essential to halt the closure process, secure a proper public consultation, and insist on an independent feasibility study before any final decision is made.”