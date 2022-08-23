Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Robinson described the results as ‘truly commendable’ and a testament to the pupils’ unwavering dedication to their studies.

He also described it as ‘tangible evidence of the success of our cherished Dickson Plan which, for almost 60 years, has successfully honed Craigavon’s young people’s skills, qualities and attributes and supported them to fulfil their intellectual, social, moral and spiritual potential’.

Mr Robinson pointed to the unprecedented circumstances that the year 14 class of 2022 faced due to the pandemic.

Some of the Lurgan College pupils celebrating receiving at least 3 straight A grades at A Level.

“Despite these challenges, not one single fail grade was recorded in any subject area in the College. Once again, our pupils have done themselves, their families, their school and their community proud with a high percentage of the pupils achieving 3 or more A Levels at grades A*-C. It is also pleasing to note that grades A*, A and B accounted for around three quarters of the total grades achieved.

“Worthy of particular mention are former Maghaberry PS and King’s Park pupils, Luke Stevenson and Patrick Wilkinson, who achieved an outstanding 4 straight A grades including (2 A*s) each and former King’s Park pupils, David Combe and Siena McConaghie, who both banked 3 straight A* grades. 8 pupils in total recorded at least 3 straight grade As in their subjects: Joshua Beattie (King’s Park PS), Eva Corr (Waringstown PS), Jessica Cunningham (Donaghcloney PS), Holly Ellis (Waringstown PS), Rebekah Gordon (Waringstown PS), Lucy Johns (Waringstown PS), Rosie Lappin (Waringstown PS) and Madison McConaghie (King’s Park PS).

“A further 21 students achieved at least 2 grade As: Nikki Barton (Tandragee PS), Jack Boyce (Waringstown PS), Angus Cunningham (King’s Park PS), Lucy Diver (Moira PS), Tanya Fisher (Donaghcloney PS), Jonny Gough (Waringstown PS), Ruth Haffey (Portadown Independent Christian School), Lydia Harvey (Brooklands PS), Beth Heasley (Maralin PS), Jessica Hodgen (Moira PS), Zoe Hylands (Waringstown PS), Sophie Jones (Carrick PS),Trinity McConnell (Portadown Independent Christian School), Jonathan McElhinney (Waringstown PS), Robyn McIlwaine (Carrick PS), Millie Nunn (Waringstown PS), Joshua Savage (Waringstown PS), Zohar Sohail (King’s Park PS), Nicole Thompson (Maralin PS), Ellie Wallace (Dickson PS) and Jodie Wright (King’s Park PS).

“The results achieved by the Y13 pupils of Lurgan College at Advanced Subsidiary Level were also very gratifying with many excellent collective and individual performances. The overall pass rate was a most pleasing 99% which sits above the national average.”

Headmaster of Lurgan College, Mr Trevor Robinson congratulates one of the pupils, Patrick Wilkinson, who received 4 A (including 2 A*) grades at A Level.

The College’s top performers at AS Level this year with 4 straight As in their subjects were Stacie Allen (Waringstown PS), John Brown (King’s Park PS), Hannah McCambley (Carrick PS) and Leon Van Der Westhuizen (Moira PS).

The students with 3 A grades were Hollie Barbour (Waringstown PS), Lewis Chambers (King’s Park PS), Rachel Collins (Waringstown PS), Joel Cordner (King’s Park PS), Zara Crooks (King’s Park PS), Sophie Gordon (King’s Park PS), Anna Lawther (Dickson PS), Lucy Lyttle (Waringstown PS), Wynonah McConnell (Portadown Independent Christian School), Abbie McGrath (King’s Park PS), Thompson Owen (Millington PS) and Mia Patterson (St Francis PS).

The following pupils achieved 2 grade As: Jessica Beck (Waringstown PS), Emma Brown (Waringstown PS), Sarah Cowan (King’s Park PS), Ella Douglas (King’s Park PS), Ruth Douglas (Donaghcloney PS), Sarah Girvan (King’s Park PS), Lily-May Hall (Waringstown PS), Beth Harris (King’s Park PS), Jorja Hunter (Royal Flight, Oman), Erin Kearney (King’s Park PS), Simon Kinnen (Donaghcloney PS), Deimile Levokaite, Kameron McLean (King’s Park PS), Kerry McNeill-Girvan (Dickson PS), Sarah Slaine (Tandragee PS), Stuart Smith (Maghaberry PS), Zak Thompson (Waringstown PS), Rachel Wilson (Moira PS) and Lauren Young (King’s Park PS).

Headmasterl of Lurgan College, Mr Trevor Robinson congratulates two of the pupils, David Combe and Siena McConaghie, who were awarded 3 A* grades at A Level

Retiring Headmaster of Lurgan College, Mr Trevor Robinson and recently appointed Headmaster, Mr Kyle McCallan congratulate three of the pupils, Leon Van Der Westhuizen, Stacie Allen and John Brown, who obtained 4 A grades at AS Level.