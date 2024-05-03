Deputy Mayor Launches Irish Language Bursary Programme
For post primary school children learning the Irish Language, colleges in the Gaeltacht region of Donegal appeal to young people as their well-established summer programmes continue to prove popular. These colleges focus on the development of young people’s Irish language skills, particularly in conversation and vocabulary. Attendance at a Gaeltacht college is on a residential basis and course fees range from £300 to £500.
In order to be eligible for such a bursary, applicants must:
- Be residents of the Borough
- Have parental / guardian permission to attend if under 18
- Be in post primary education
- Be registered to attend a Gaeltacht course in Summer 2024
- Not already in receipt of a public fund scholarship such as Liofa
- Complete the course by attending for the full duration
- Provide proof of payment of fees and attendance in order to receive the bursary.
Spearheading the initiative, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Rosie Kinnear commented: “This bursary scheme represents a valuable opportunity for the young residents of our Borough to immerse themselves in the Irish language and culture. We want to ensure all young people can avail of this fantastic experience, making memories that will last a lifetime.”
The bursary scheme will be open for applications until Monday 13 May. To apply, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/Gaeltacht-Bursary