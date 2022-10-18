The programme will see 400 students get hands-on with the latest in digital technology to give them valuable practical experience, skills and an understanding of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the tech sector.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Council recognises the need to inform young people about the growth of digital industries and demonstrate potential future careers and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“The learning through this programme will help develop skills and aptitudes for the sector, and I hope that it will encourage our future entrepreneurs to consider digital enterprise opportunities in our Borough.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured at the launch of the Digital Schools programme with pupils from North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine and Sharon Barrett and Jane Hanna, Area Managers with entrepreneurship charity Young Enterprise

Digital Youth demonstrates examples of current digital technology including virtual and augmented reality among other new and emerging technologies. Local digital ambassadors work with the students to tell their personal stories of how they got into the industry, encouraging students to consider a career in the sector.

Young Enterprise Chief Executive, Carol Fitzsimons, added: "Our society and economy are reliant on digital technology, so it is essential that we develop generations of young people who are able to harness existing and new technologies to support positive change in the world. Businesses will continue to demand the skills that students will develop through this programme, so Digital Youth will ensure that these students are inspired to fill those positions as they enter into their careers.”

