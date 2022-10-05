Such was the case for Helena McGarry who recently completed a part-time course at Lisburn Campus.

Helena McGarry (58) from Dundrod, recently completed the VTCT Level 4 Diploma in Reflexology for the Complementary Therapist.

Helena, a mother with five grown up children and three grandchildren, found her world dramatically changed overnight when her husband Paul, a farmer, suffered a fatal heart attack in April 2017. “I was devastated when Paul passed away,” she explained. “Everything changed so suddenly for me and my family. My son took over the farm and kept it going, and then it seemed like no time before the global pandemic struck, we were going into lockdown.

“I decided in the summer of 2021 that I might like to go back and do something at college. For me, it was as much about getting out of the house and meeting new people, as it was about learning something new.

“I have always had an interest in reflexology, stemming from when I studied the beauty therapy course, so I enrolled on the VTCT Level 4 Diploma in Reflexology for Complementary Therapist.

“I really enjoyed the course, and it was something I looked forward to each week. Our lecturer was brilliant and very supportive. The course included sessions with guest speakers from a hospice and maternity setting which helped everyone see opportunities with the qualification.

