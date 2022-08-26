Dominican celebrate ‘outstanding results’

Mr Lynch said: “These are a fantastic set of results for our pupils. I want to pay tribute to the commitment, dedication and passion of our teaching staff for helping each and every one of our pupils achieve their full potential.

“I also want to especially congratulate all the conscientious and committed work of all our A Level students which has led to their outstanding success across all subjects this year. I am delighted that 94% of our A level pupils achieved 3 A*-C grades, 58% of this year’s cohort have achieved a Grade A or better in 2 or more subjects and 20% of our cohort have achieved a minimum of three or more A grades.

“Despite all the interruptions and disruptions to their learning over the past two years these pupils have remained resilient and highly focused. They have truly developed their full potential as Dominican pupils and we wish them all them very best as they take up their places at university and in their work and life beyond Dominican.”

Turning to GCSE results, Mr Lynch explained how he was both proud of and delighted for this Year’s GCSE students and he paid tribute to all the support and encouragement from the pupils’ parents and families which led to this year’s tremendous result.

“Our Year 12 pupils this year were our biggest ever intake and 99% of the Year 12 cohort achieved a minimum of 5 A*-C, 94% of pupils achieved 5A*-C including English and Maths. 27 pupils achieved a minimum of 7 A*/ A grades and a further 8 pupils achieved a minimum of 10 A*/A grades.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise each and every one of our pupils for their commitment and dedication to their studies over the course of GCSE. I recognise the difficulties that pupils, parents and staff have faced over the past two years and celebrate these outstanding results as a school community.

“I am very proud of the way our students have overcome all the challenges to their learning and worked in partnership with our dedicated staff to achieve at such high levels. We are very much looking forward to welcoming both our own pupils and pupils from other schools back to Dominican College to commence their A level studies.

“We offer a wide and diverse curriculum at AS and A2 Level with both academic and vocational pathways. Anyone wishing to join our sixth form should contact the school on 02870832715”.

