Dominican College Portstewart marks another year of A-Level excellence

At A Level, 93% of pupils achieved A*-C grades, with 73% of pupils gaining A*-B grades, and 44% of all grades awarded being either A* or A.

Principal, Mrs Ruth Oliver, paid tribute to the outgoing year group: “These results reflect the pupils’ tremendous effort and commitment over the last two years, and we congratulate them on their successes.

"Of course, these outcomes would not have been possible without the hard work and professionalism of our staff, and we thank them for the support, encouragement and guidance they have provided to the students during their time with us at Dominican College."

Success across a broad curriculum

From a whole-school perspective it is extremely encouraging to note the levels of achievement across the school curriculum, with almost all subjects in excess of Northern Ireland averages for Grammar Schools at ‘A’ level.

Many students achieved top grades in the challenging STEM courses, whilst others thrived in humanities, languages and creative arts. Students taking vocational pathways also excelled and were rewarded with outstanding outcomes.

The results demonstrate that the College continues to promote very high standards of learning and achievement across the curriculum, whilst also reflecting a commitment to meeting the needs and aspirations of all learners.

With their A-Level results in hand, students are now preparing to enter their chosen pathways on the next stage of their educational journey. Over 80% of our leavers are now progressing to university, with the majority securing their first-preference course. This year, apprenticeships and entering the world of employment have remained popular alternatives.

A community effort

Mrs Oliver highlighted the role of the school community in fostering this year’s successes:

“At Dominican College, we believe in developing the whole person. These students have not only achieved academic excellence but have also contributed immensely to school life through music, sport, community service, and leadership roles. Their legacy is encapsulated in the many ways they have lived out the family ethos in a ‘real’ way”.

She added that above all else this was a day of celebration for pupils and parents. She congratulated all the young people on their achievements; thanked parents for the considerable part which they had played in supporting such success over the past seven years and applauded the school’s teaching and support staff, without whose expertise, commitment and willingness to go the extra mile, these excellent outcomes could not have been achieved.

She praised the staff who have worked incredibly hard to ensure that students receive a high quality education which prepares them for life beyond school.

Looking to the future

As a College, we recognise that whilst each of the students have been encouraged to achieve their best and to discover what they were truly capable of during their time with us; our role is now complete.

Mrs Oliver added: “Whilst no-one can tell how every young person’s story will unfold, my hope would be that as they embark on the next chapter of their lives they will be happy, healthy and filled with fond memories of their time with us. That they will be satisfied knowing that they have taken advantage of every opportunity available to them; and assured that they have contributed to the legacy that makes Dominican College the great educational establishment that it is.

“May each of our leavers be blessed in whatever path they take and be a blessing to all whom they meet.We wish each of them every success and look forward to hearing of their many accomplishments in the future.”

