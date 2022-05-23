Dominican junior choir hits the high notes

Members of Dominican College's junior choir with Miss Minihan and Mr Lynch

In a special celebration in the school chapel, Mr Lynch and Miss Minihan celebrated the choir’s success in winning the Portsewart Music Festival Grammar and Secondary School Choir of the Year and for all their dedication and enthusiasm.

Miss Minihan spoke of her pride and delight in working with the junior choir made up of pupils from years 8, 9 and 10. She spoke of how she hoped that for many this was only the beginning of their involvement in music in Dominican and that they would progress on to the senior choir with Mr Cloughley.

She said she hoped the choir would have many more opportunities to develop their talents, grow in confidence and participate in the musical life of the school and how she hoped that they would inspire a new wave of Dominican students to join up.

Presenting the certificates, Mr Lynch spoke of the importance pupils developing their full potential within and beyond academic success in the areas of drama, sport and music. He spoke of his immense pride in the junior choir, not just for their success this year, but for the way they have worked as a team to develop their musical talents and how they have willingly invested their time to nurture and grow in ability.

He explained that success does not come overnight and that talent combined with hard work creates a passion for life and how the ability to learn, develop and grow as part of a team like a choir is a key skill sought by employers.

Mr Lynch explained to the junior boys and girls that being in a choir will also develop life-long friendships and how he hoped that they would continue to be inspired by their time with Miss Minihan and Mr Cloughley and take part in choirs and music beyond Dominican.