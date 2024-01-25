Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oliver Knox, currently studying Maths, Biology, Physics and Chemistry, spoke of his pride at achieving “this lifelong dream of pursuing a medical degree particularly in such a prestigious college as Magdalene, Cambridge.

"I would like to thank all the staff at Dominican College and particularly my family for helping me achieve this goal.”

Oliver faced two Cambridge interviews in December following his successful completion of the University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT), the Biomedical Admissions Test (BMAT) and the Cambridge Entrance Exam.

Oliver Knox with Dominican College principal Gerry Lynch. Credit Dominican College