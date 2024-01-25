Dominican student Oliver receives offer to study medicine at prestigious Magdalene College Cambridge
Oliver Knox, currently studying Maths, Biology, Physics and Chemistry, spoke of his pride at achieving “this lifelong dream of pursuing a medical degree particularly in such a prestigious college as Magdalene, Cambridge.
"I would like to thank all the staff at Dominican College and particularly my family for helping me achieve this goal.”
Oliver faced two Cambridge interviews in December following his successful completion of the University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT), the Biomedical Admissions Test (BMAT) and the Cambridge Entrance Exam.
Dominican Principal Gerry Lynch said: “I am very proud of all that Oliver has achieved in Dominican and I have no doubt that a successful career in Medicine awaits him. He is a very hard-working pupil who always gives of his very best and is a superb role model to our younger pupils. I wish Oliver every continued success.”