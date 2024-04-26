Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Designed to help students build their knowledge and confidence around finances, the free financial literacy programme for secondary schools brings finances to life in practical ways to help students

improve their financial confidence, enabling them to make informed decisions as they prepare to take charge of their financial future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest series of financial literacy workshops delivered to students at Dominican College, Portstewart, means more than 350 students have benefited from financial literacy sessions from Bank of Ireland UK in 2024.

Students at Dominican College, Portstewart, pictured alongside Elisha McNulty, Community Engagement Manager, Bank of Ireland UK. Credit Bank of Ireland

Youth Financial Literacy is a key pillar of Bank of Ireland’s ambition to support its customers and community, as Elisha McNulty, Community Engagement Manager, Bank of Ireland UK explained:

“The right financial decisions can have a critical impact on our lives. If we are more financially knowledgeable and literate, we are better placed to make sound choices and improve our financial

wellbeing.

“Good financial habits, like any positive habits, begin at an early age. That’s why we continue to invest in our financial literacy programme for schools, including our Financial Wellbeing resources

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

for 16-18 year olds and our primary and secondary school financial education programmes delivered in partnership with Young Enterprise NI.

“Recognising that financial literacy plays an important part throughout our lives we are raising awareness through an advertising campaign highlighting the series of free financial resources we

have developed and which are available to parents, teachers, community groups and employers, ensuring access to financial literacy and wellbeing support at all life stages.”

Speaking after the most recent session with pupils, Gerry Lynch, Principal, Dominican College, Portstewart, said: “It can be hard to talk about money and finances for young people and the Financial Literacy sessions provided an opportunity to break the taboo and get young people thinking about financial choices in a way that was meaningful for them.