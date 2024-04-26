Dominician College students get lessons in financial literacy with Bank of Ireland UK
Designed to help students build their knowledge and confidence around finances, the free financial literacy programme for secondary schools brings finances to life in practical ways to help students
improve their financial confidence, enabling them to make informed decisions as they prepare to take charge of their financial future.
The latest series of financial literacy workshops delivered to students at Dominican College, Portstewart, means more than 350 students have benefited from financial literacy sessions from Bank of Ireland UK in 2024.
Youth Financial Literacy is a key pillar of Bank of Ireland’s ambition to support its customers and community, as Elisha McNulty, Community Engagement Manager, Bank of Ireland UK explained:
“The right financial decisions can have a critical impact on our lives. If we are more financially knowledgeable and literate, we are better placed to make sound choices and improve our financial
wellbeing.
“Good financial habits, like any positive habits, begin at an early age. That’s why we continue to invest in our financial literacy programme for schools, including our Financial Wellbeing resources
for 16-18 year olds and our primary and secondary school financial education programmes delivered in partnership with Young Enterprise NI.
“Recognising that financial literacy plays an important part throughout our lives we are raising awareness through an advertising campaign highlighting the series of free financial resources we
have developed and which are available to parents, teachers, community groups and employers, ensuring access to financial literacy and wellbeing support at all life stages.”
Speaking after the most recent session with pupils, Gerry Lynch, Principal, Dominican College, Portstewart, said: “It can be hard to talk about money and finances for young people and the Financial Literacy sessions provided an opportunity to break the taboo and get young people thinking about financial choices in a way that was meaningful for them.
“I would like to thank the Bank of Ireland UK team for taking the time to deliver the session for our students and for helping to dispel some of the stigma of talking about finances.”