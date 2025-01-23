Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

DOWNSHIRE Nursery’s principal has spoken of her delight following confirmation from the Department of Education of the school’s transformation to integrated status.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surprisingly, there are currently only two other integrated nursery schools in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Kathryn Campbell described the development as “very welcome”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Banbridge having such a long history of integrated education, from way back in the 1980s, it's a real privilege to be able to complete that journey for a parent who wants integrated education from the very first steps of their child’s education,” she said.

Good news for Downshire Nursery School!

“We have always been a school that welcomes all children, regardless of their background, but when you are officially integrated it makes it much more intentional and people know we are open to all.

“It’s something important for the town of Banbridge, as we already have Bridge Integrated Primary and New-Bridge Integrated College, and this completes the pathway for parents.

“When a school applies to become integrated, we have to ballot our parents and it is parental choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were very fortunate that 94% of our parents, back in June 2023, voted ‘yes’ that they did want the school to become integrated, so it was a very resounding vote for the move.

“There are very few nurseries who are officially integrated nursery schools in Northern Ireland, so we do feel quite privileged.”

Local MLA Eóin Tennyson welcomed the good news for Downshire Nursery. However, he expressed his disappointment that an application to establish a nursery unit at Bridge IPS was turned down.

“I want to warmly congratulate Downshire Nursery School on the completion of the school’s transformation to integrated status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish the school continued success come September 2025 when they officially transform.”

He continued: “Separately, however, I am disappointed at the Minister's decision to turn down the establishment of a Nursery Unit at Bridge Integrated Primary School.

“When there is increasing demand for integrated education in Upper Bann, especially in the Banbridge area, every opportunity should be taken to advance it.”