Downshire Nursery School's delight at integrated status
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Surprisingly, there are currently only two other integrated nursery schools in Northern Ireland.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Kathryn Campbell described the development as “very welcome”.
“With Banbridge having such a long history of integrated education, from way back in the 1980s, it's a real privilege to be able to complete that journey for a parent who wants integrated education from the very first steps of their child’s education,” she said.
“We have always been a school that welcomes all children, regardless of their background, but when you are officially integrated it makes it much more intentional and people know we are open to all.
“It’s something important for the town of Banbridge, as we already have Bridge Integrated Primary and New-Bridge Integrated College, and this completes the pathway for parents.
“When a school applies to become integrated, we have to ballot our parents and it is parental choice.
“We were very fortunate that 94% of our parents, back in June 2023, voted ‘yes’ that they did want the school to become integrated, so it was a very resounding vote for the move.
“There are very few nurseries who are officially integrated nursery schools in Northern Ireland, so we do feel quite privileged.”
Local MLA Eóin Tennyson welcomed the good news for Downshire Nursery. However, he expressed his disappointment that an application to establish a nursery unit at Bridge IPS was turned down.
“I want to warmly congratulate Downshire Nursery School on the completion of the school’s transformation to integrated status.
“I wish the school continued success come September 2025 when they officially transform.”
He continued: “Separately, however, I am disappointed at the Minister's decision to turn down the establishment of a Nursery Unit at Bridge Integrated Primary School.
“When there is increasing demand for integrated education in Upper Bann, especially in the Banbridge area, every opportunity should be taken to advance it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.