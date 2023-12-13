Downshire Primary School parents vote ‘yes’ for integration
and live on Freeview channel 276
Established in 2005, Downshire Primary School is a large primary school in the centre of Hillsborough.
The school motto is ‘Everyone valued, everyone encouraged, everyone achieving.’ This inclusive approach to education is what encouraged the school community to look at the process of Transformation, to become an Integrated school.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Poots, Principal of Downshire Primary School, commented: “The school Governors and community are delighted with the result of the recent integration ballot.
"Downshire is one of the largest primary schools in the country and the result sends a very clear message that the people of Hillsborough believe integration is the way forward for the village and indeed our country.
"While the school has always been welcoming and inclusive, this vote highlights that Hillsborough is becoming more diverse and the community feels it is important that we are more intentional about advancing an ethos of respect and understanding for all.
“For many years Downshire has delivered high quality education for our children and we look forward to an exciting future for the school as we transform to Integrated status in the months ahead.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
No school can become Integrated without the consent of a majority of parents. Therefore, in order to begin the process to become an Integrated school, a democratic ballot must be held and the majority of parents must vote in favour of the change in status.
The ballot was carried out by Civica Election Services and every adult registered as a parent or guardian was eligible to vote. At Downshire Primary School 77% of voting parents supported the move to Integrated status.
Tina Merron, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), said: “We applaud the result of this parental ballot at Downshire Primary School.
"We commend the Board of Governors for giving their parents this opportunity.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Roisin Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of the Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), added: “NICIE is pleased to see parents voting yes for Integrated status at Downshire Primary and we look forward to working with the school on their Transformation journey."