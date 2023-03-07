Draperstown student announced on Squad UK roster for ‘skills Olympics’ in France

The achievements for Rónán Kerr in the culinary arts and hospitality industry continue to pour in for the young Draperstown student.

He has recently been announced on the team for Squad UK in WorldSkills International, known colloquially as the ‘skills Olympics’.

Rónán competed in the WorldSkills UK regional heats back in 2019 and went on to progress to the national finals in 2022.

The finals took place in Belfast and Rónán achieved success with a silver medal on that occasion for his skills in the culinary arts category.

Ronan Kerr from Draperstown.

Rónán will be one of 94 squad members representing his specialist skillset and will receive 18 months intensive training across the UK’s best of cooking facilities and mentoring alongside some of the UK’s best innovators among chefs and the hospitality industry.

He said: “WorldSkills has enhanced my confidence and skills set. I’ve had amazing support from my tutors and friends as well as from my employers Apparo in Draperstown.

"My confidence in the kitchen has grown a lot and I’m excited to take my journey to the next level. I’ve always anted to travel and work across England and France so I’m delighted to have theopportunity to do just that.”

The 47th Annual WorldSkills finals will take place in Lyon, France in September 2024.

Ronan Kerr from Draperstown (centre) studying the Open University Foundation Degree in the Professional Practice and Management of Culinary Arts at South West College, Dungannon campus, in attendance at the recent WorldSkills UK celebration reception at Stormont Buildings in Belfast with Darren Pitts (right), catering lecturer at South West College and Christopher Robinson (left) Centre for Excellence Manager for Work Based Learning.

Rónán has progressed through the Level 3 Diploma in Professional Cookery and is currently sudying the Open University Foundation Degree in the Professional Practice and Management of Culinary Arts at South West College. He is a fine example of the high quality of teaching and learning available at the college.

Darren Pitts, Cookery and Culinary Arts Lecturer at SWC, spoke of his delight for Rónán’ssuccess: “The sky is the limit for this young man. Rónán is a star when it comes to culinary arts andwe are so pleased as a college to see him grow and develop in his career.

