The 30-strong team, made up of 26 pupils and four staff, will embark on the 7,000 mile trek from Dromore to Nakuru on Friday (March 22) for 10 days with volunteering charity, African Adventures.

The group will leave for Dublin Airport, travelling firstly to Paris, before a transfer to Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi.

After a long day travelling, the team will stay in Nairobi overnight, making the five-hour bus transfer through the stunning Rift Valley the following day.

Eden House Design Hillsborough who sponsored hoodies for the trip, pictured with Dromore High staff and pupils.

While in Nakuru, the students will begin their experience on Palm Sunday in a local church at morning worship.

During the week, they will split into groups to work in two primary schools; Jubilee and St Trizah.

They will deliver lessons and assist builders with the construction of three classrooms and a toilet block.

At the weekend, the group will have a chance to see the tourist side of Kenya, making the seven-hour journey to the Maasi Mara.

Dromore High School pupils who took part in the African Adventure in 2018.

The team will also visit the Maasi Tribe, and experience a sunrise safari, before traveling home on Easter Sunday.

Former Dromore pupil Emma McCoosh went on the trip in 2016, and said it changed her outlook on life.

“My trip to Kenya was indescribable; I really loved the whole experience, and would highly recommend it to anyone,” she said.

“When we went to the school the children were so full of love and were always hugging you.”

Former Dromore High pupil Carla Knox completed her Africian Adventure in 2018.

Dromore High School’s Kenya Team said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported the group with all the needs of this trip.

"That includes African Adventures, medical staff, members of our school and wider community who have attended our fundraising events, donated money and items for us to give to the people in Kenya and the Gordon Group who prepared our hoodies.

"Special thanks also to Eden House Design, Hillsborough, who sponsored our hoodies.