Dromore High pupils ready to embark on ‘African Adventure’
The 30-strong team, made up of 26 pupils and four staff, will embark on the 7,000 mile trek from Dromore to Nakuru on Friday (March 22) for 10 days with volunteering charity, African Adventures.
The group will leave for Dublin Airport, travelling firstly to Paris, before a transfer to Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi.
After a long day travelling, the team will stay in Nairobi overnight, making the five-hour bus transfer through the stunning Rift Valley the following day.
While in Nakuru, the students will begin their experience on Palm Sunday in a local church at morning worship.
During the week, they will split into groups to work in two primary schools; Jubilee and St Trizah.
They will deliver lessons and assist builders with the construction of three classrooms and a toilet block.
At the weekend, the group will have a chance to see the tourist side of Kenya, making the seven-hour journey to the Maasi Mara.
The team will also visit the Maasi Tribe, and experience a sunrise safari, before traveling home on Easter Sunday.
Former Dromore pupil Emma McCoosh went on the trip in 2016, and said it changed her outlook on life.
“My trip to Kenya was indescribable; I really loved the whole experience, and would highly recommend it to anyone,” she said.
“When we went to the school the children were so full of love and were always hugging you.”
Dromore High School’s Kenya Team said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported the group with all the needs of this trip.
"That includes African Adventures, medical staff, members of our school and wider community who have attended our fundraising events, donated money and items for us to give to the people in Kenya and the Gordon Group who prepared our hoodies.
"Special thanks also to Eden House Design, Hillsborough, who sponsored our hoodies.
“A trip of this nature is a huge task to put together, we couldn’t do this alone and are very appreciative of all the support that has been given to pupils undertaking the experience.”