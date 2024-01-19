Dromore High welcomes prospective pupils as they find out what the school has to offer

Prospective pupils were welcomed to Dromore High recently when the local school held its Open Night.
Primary school pupils who are making decisions about which school to attend next year had the opportunity to visit different departments in Dromore High and find out what the school has to offer.
Quinn McCracken from The Dromore High ABP Angus Youth Challenge Group selling raffle tickets to raise funds to rear their five calves. Photo: Dromore High
Friends of Dromore who provided refreshments during the evening. Photo: Dromore High
Cherith and Kara Wallace with Lacie McCandless tasting pains au chocolat. Photo: Dromore High
Year 9 student Amy who provided musical entertainment during the evening. Photo: Dromore High