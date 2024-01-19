Register
Michael and Daniel Alcorn and Maeve Smyth visiting the Scripture Union display with Rebekah, Rachel and Amy.

Dromore High welcomes prospective pupils as they find out what the school has to offer

Prospective pupils were welcomed to Dromore High recently when the local school held its Open Night.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:06 GMT

Primary school pupils who are making decisions about which school to attend next year had the opportunity to visit different departments in Dromore High and find out what the school has to offer.

Quinn McCracken from The Dromore High ABP Angus Youth Challenge Group selling raffle tickets to raise funds to rear their five calves. Photo: Dromore High

Friends of Dromore who provided refreshments during the evening. Photo: Dromore High

Cherith and Kara Wallace with Lacie McCandless tasting pains au chocolat. Photo: Dromore High

Year 9 student Amy who provided musical entertainment during the evening. Photo: Dromore High

