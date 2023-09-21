EA welcomes decision to approve amalgamation of three north coast schools
The Education Authority said they welcomed the move on behalf of Coleraine College, Dunluce School, North Coast Integrated College and the Education Partners involved.
“This innovative project of creating a new co-educational, 11-18, non-selective controlled integrated post-primary school with direct links to Ulster University is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. The new school will create a learner-focused environment which is sustainable and will provide many new opportunities for children and young people, families and the wider community. It will also provide increased specialist provision in mainstream for children and young people with special educational needs within the area.
“Coleraine College, Dunluce School and North Coast Integrated College, the Education Authority, Ulster University, NI Council for Integrated Education and Controlled Schools’ Support Council will continue to work closely as we move towards implementing this development proposal.”