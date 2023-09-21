Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

EA welcomes decision to approve amalgamation of three north coast schools

The Education Authority has welcomed the Department of Education Permanent Secretary’s decision to approve the amalgamation of three local schools to establish one controlled integrated post-primary school.
By Una Culkin
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:40 BST
The Education Authority has welcomed the Department of Education Permanent Secretary’s decision to approve the amalgamation of Coleraine College, Dunluce School, and North Coast Integrated College to establish one controlled integrated post-primary school. Credit PixabayThe Education Authority has welcomed the Department of Education Permanent Secretary’s decision to approve the amalgamation of Coleraine College, Dunluce School, and North Coast Integrated College to establish one controlled integrated post-primary school. Credit Pixabay
The Education Authority has welcomed the Department of Education Permanent Secretary’s decision to approve the amalgamation of Coleraine College, Dunluce School, and North Coast Integrated College to establish one controlled integrated post-primary school. Credit Pixabay

The Education Authority said they welcomed the move on behalf of Coleraine College, Dunluce School, North Coast Integrated College and the Education Partners involved.

“This innovative project of creating a new co-educational, 11-18, non-selective controlled integrated post-primary school with direct links to Ulster University is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. The new school will create a learner-focused environment which is sustainable and will provide many new opportunities for children and young people, families and the wider community. It will also provide increased specialist provision in mainstream for children and young people with special educational needs within the area.

“Coleraine College, Dunluce School and North Coast Integrated College, the Education Authority, Ulster University, NI Council for Integrated Education and Controlled Schools’ Support Council will continue to work closely as we move towards implementing this development proposal.”

Related topics:Department of EducationNorthern Ireland