East Londonderry MLA says new UU courses are 'significant step' towards Coleraine vet school
East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden said: “This is a positive and much-needed step for Northern Ireland, particularly for our agriculture sector, which relies so heavily on veterinary expertise. These programs will make a real difference and will provide opportunities for our young people without having to leave Northern Ireland.
"It is also encouraging that the Vice Chancellor has been engaging with the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs regarding the prospect of establishing a veterinary school in the Coleraine Campus.
“I have been a long advocate for the school and I strongly believe it would be best situated in Coleraine, particularly due to its rural location. It will also provide much needed investment in the campus following a number of course being relocated to other campuses.”
