Twenty local schools received Green Flags, with others being recognised as Ambassador Schools. The Eco Schools Green Flag Awards for 2022 have been sponsored by educational supplies and learning resource company, Nexus.

Schools honoured at the Green Flag event included Armoy Primary School, Ballycastle Integrated Primary School, Ballysally Primary School, Balnamore Primary School, Bushmills Primary School, Carrowreagh Primary School, D H Christie Memorial Primary School, Drumrane Primary School, Gaelscoil Neachtain, Gorran Primary School, Killowen Primary School, Kilrea Primary School, Leaney Primary School, Loreto College, Mill Strand Integrated Primary School, St Columba’s Primary School, St John’s Primary School, St Malachy’s Primary School, St Mary’s Primary School [Gortnaghey], St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Primary School.

Ambassador Schools: Mill Strand Integrated Primary School; Biodiversity Champion for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (sponsored by Radius Housing): Ballysally Primary School; Eco-Teacher of the Year for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (sponsored by Twinkl): Jennifer Doey, Gorran Primary School; Eco-School of the Year for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (sponsored by NI4Kids): Loreto College.

St Patrick's and St Brigid's PS receiving their Eco-Schools green flag from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace said; “Our local children work tremendously hard and their passion for the environment is inspiring. Their efforts are helping to improve biodiversity in our Borough and it is wonderful to have the opportunity to recognise this.

“Each and every school here today has something to celebrate, whether they’ve received their full green flag or are making good progress towards that goal. The ideas that our local schools, teachers and Eco-councils progress are very suitable to their space and improving their community.

“The Eco-Schools programme brings environmental issues right into the heart of the curriculum which gives me great hope for the future. I’d like to congratulate the children, their teachers and their parents for being such a shining example to us all.”

