Economy minister announces training places at Cookstown college

The Academy will see successful applicants receive industry-standard welding training during a six-week course at South West College’s industrial training facility in Cookstown.

After successfulyl completing of the training, participants will be guaranteed an interview for a welding position at one of 19 participating engineering and manufacturing companies in the Mid Ulster area.

Highlighting the opportunity, the Minister said: “I am very pleased to launch this latest Assured Skills Collaborative Welding Academy at South West College. This is the sixth such Academy to be delivered by the college this financial year.

Welding academy has 12 training places available.

“Indeed, this financial year we are on track to deliver 15 Collaborative Welding Academies offering approximately 200 training places with further education colleges and companies across Northern Ireland.

“Since the Collaborative Welding Academies started in April 2018, 221 people have participated on the Academies and of those, 163 were successfully upskilled and 133 secured employment.

“This Academy will see 12 more people gain the skills they need to potentially secure a job in this dynamic sector. With a £155 weekly training allowance payable to participants and no experience in the sector required, I urge anyone who is interested to apply.”

The successful applicants to the Academy will attend a six-week intensive training course delivered by SWC at its dedicated training facility in Cookstown where they will study ETCAL Level 2 Performing Engineering Operations and Certified Abrasive Wheels Training.

Ciaran McManus, Assistant Chief Executive of South West College, said: “South West College is committed to working in partnership with the Department and local industry to design and deliver high quality training interventions which prepare participants to take up employment in the engineering and manufacturing sector.”

Applications are open now and close at noon on Friday 11 February 2022.