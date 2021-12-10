Economy Minister goes back to school to launch career survey

The Minister was speaking after he launched an independent research review of careers guidance, to be carried out by world-renowned expert in careers and skills Dr Deirdre Hughes OBE.

The review aims to examine current provision, international best practice and investigate innovative approaches to improve the delivery of careers guidance to young people and adults.

Speaking on a visit to Dalriada School, his former school, the Minister said: “The economy and world of work are changing at a rapid pace and it is crucial we take bold steps to ensure people of all ages have access to the support they need to make informed career decisions.

Pictured left to right are Zara Thorpe, Head Girl at Dalriada School, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, and Tom Skelton, Principal Dalriada School

“My ambition is that Northern Ireland has a skilled workforce that underpins my Department’s 10x vision for our economy – a workforce that has access to the education and training pathways that allow individuals to reach their potential, tackling social and educational inequalities.

“Sound careers guidance can help people understand the knowledge and skills needed to drive innovation, adapt to new ways of working, and improve productivity throughout our economy.

“Over the last 18 months many changes have taken place within the Department’s Careers Service including an increase in the delivery of careers guidance to those affected by Covid, whether through redundancy or changing career.

“We want to ensure everyone can access careers guidance in a way that best suits their needs, meaning how it is delivered is vital, and this is why we want to hear your views. Whether you are an employer, an adult in or out of work, a young person in education or training, someone with a disability or additional needs, or a teacher or parent/carer, it is important that we hear from you so you can help us shape the future of careers guidance delivery in Northern Ireland.

“I would encourage you to visit nidirect and take the survey to ensure we can help everyone to make the career decisions that are right for them. This in turn will provide the skills and expertise to grow the future economy of Northern Ireland.”