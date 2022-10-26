With the ceremony marking the construction phase of the state-of-the-art, accessible-to-all campus reaching the mid-point of its schedule, and maximum height, the project remains on track for completion in the 2023/2024 academic year.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the new £40million campus forms part of a wider £85million capital investment programme to provide two new campuses for Northern Regional College in Coleraine and Ballymena. Heron Bros is the main contractor for both projects.

The Minister said: “I am delighted to see the excellent progress being made in the construction of what will be a fantastic new campus for Northern Regional College in Coleraine. The new campus will consolidate all teaching in the Coleraine and Ballymoney campuses onto one site with the very latest facilities, to the benefit of all learners.

Pictured at the topping out of the new Coleraine campus for Northern Regional College are (l-r) Jack Neill, NRC apprentice engineer; Mel Higgins, Principal and Chief Executive of Northern Regional College; Economy Minister Gordon Lyons; and Amy Morrow, NRC Student President and Student Governor

“This new learning environment will contribute to the delivery of my Department’s 10X Economic Vision and associated Skills Strategy, equipping learners with the skills they need for the constantly evolving jobs market, and building on Northern Ireland’s successes on the global stage.

“In addition, the construction project is delivering more than 150 construction jobs, with a further 300 being sustained in the supply chain, while more than 1,350 weeks of employment and training will be provided through traineeships, apprenticeships and Higher Level Apprenticeships (HLAs) across a range of construction-related trades.”

Mel Higgins, Principal and Chief Executive of Northern Regional College, said: “Significant progress on the development of the new campus continues to be made. Work on our new Coleraine campus is continuing at pace and today’s topping out ceremony marks the latest in a series of important milestones as we continue to move steadily towards completion in 2023/24.”