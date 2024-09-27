Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Economy Minister has welcomed the job opportunities presented by a collaboration between North West Regional College (NWRC) and local firms.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, this Academy is an opportunity for teb individuals to receive industry standard software training that will provide them with the skills to take up potential software roles with companies in the North West.

Successful applicants will attend a ten-week training course delivered by NWRC at its dedicated training facility in Derry~Londonderry.

The Minister said: “This is a great opportunity to gain the skills and knowledge needed to become industry-ready for a career in software. It is quite clear from the number of local companies collaborating in this Academy that there is a need for individuals with specialist skills in this sector.

“With a £175 weekly training allowance for the duration of the Academy as well as help with travel and childcare costs, I would urge all who are interested to apply.”

Participants will study A4Q Software Development Engineer in Test and two modules from OCN Level 4 Diploma in Software Testing. Following successful completion of the training participants will be guaranteed an interview to take up a software position at one of the supporting companies.

By applying for a place on this pre-employment training programme, applicants are committing to pursuing a job opportunity with one of the employers supporting this Academy.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old by Monday, November 4, 2024; have reached a basic level of skills and knowledge in the area of software development and/or software testing such that they are able to develop and test rudimentary software programs – preferable level 3 in an IT related area; pass a pre-course proficiency test and interview; have achieved GCSE English and Maths at grade C or above or equivalent;

be eligible to work in the UK at the time of application.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/software-academy

The online application form must be completed by 12 noon on Monday, October 14.