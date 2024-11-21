Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THIS week (November 18 to 22) is International Education Week and Edenderry Primary School has been celebrating its growing global connections.

International education is a precious thing to offer pupils and students, helping them to open their eyes to the world and build bridges to other cultures.

Edenderry PS is well known for its many and varied International educational partnerships with schools across the world.

This year is no different, as the Lurgan Road school embarks upon two new partnerships collaborating with schools from Jamaica and Germany.

​Edenderry PS pupils Polina, Emmeline, Hope, Joe, Jacob and James interview the German guests.

International co-ordinator at Edenderry PS, Mr David Smith, explained: “This year we were

privileged to be selected to represent the United Kingdom along with four other Northern Ireland schools in a cohort of 30 UK schools.”

The British Council, in tandem with the National Literacy Trust (UK), selected the UK schools to link up with their partner schools in Jamaica with the focus on developing students’ ‘Reading for Pleasure.’

“Having the National Literacy Trust on board in the international partnership has allowed good access to reading trends and new initiatives to help promote the pleasure of reading with our students,” said Mr Smith.

There has been notable concern in the drop off in reading in recent years, and the NLT is actively looking at ways to turn this trend around.

Alongside the exchange of ideas and strategies to promote the love of reading, the Edenderry students are actively engaged with their Jamaican counterparts at the Mandeville School.

“The collaboration of simple ice-breaker activities have allowed our students and staff to get to know each other not only in terms of reading strategies and activities, but also culturally, as we get to share our identities and histories,” said Mr Smith.

Just before the Halloween break, Mandeville students were celebrating their ‘Heritage Week’, where research and presentations were exhibited for the greater community to examine and remind themselves of past national heroes like Paul Bogle.

In a second international partnership, Edenderry has partnered with a National Park School in Kreuzau, Germany.

The UK Germany Connection awards grants to schools to allow mobility visits of both staff and students to assist international links between the two countries.

It was decided to host the German visitors in October, with the school welcoming three staff members from Kreuzau; Ann Marie, Steffi Mews and Philip Schleiemacher.

Edenderry senior students from a variety of student leadership initiatives officially welcomed the German visitors, who got a tour of the school and were very interested in the different programmes and facilities that exist at Edenderry.

They also met representatives from the school’s parent body and Board of Governors.

A number of meetings took place between staff members from both schools to plan activities linked to the UN SDGs that would focus on collaboration linked to utilising the outdoors, Forest Schools and traditional celebrations from both countries.

In turn, the Edenderry Student Council interviewed the German guests about how schools operate in Germany with a bank of questions designed by P7 students.

Mrs Nichola McGregor, who leads the Forest School programme at Edenderry, was particularly interested in the Kreuzau National Park school and how they utilised lessons in the surrounding National Park.

The German visitors gave a video presentation to the Edenderry school assembly about life in Kreuzau, before enjoying traditional foods from Northern Ireland and a session of traditional Irish music later in the evening.

Edenderry staff and students are looking forward to developing another successful international partnership with both Jamaica and Germany and extend the school’s status as an International School, as recognised by the British Council ISA Award.