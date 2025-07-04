​The pupils of Edenderry Primary School have shown incredible compassion and determination by raising an impressive £3,824 for the charity Fields of Life, in a heartfelt effort to support children at Namatumba Primary School in Uganda.

The fundraising initiative was sparked by a visit from a representative from Fields of Life, who shared stories and images from Namatumba Primary - a school with over 3,000 pupils but severely limited classroom space.

The children of Edenderry were moved by the conditions they saw, including overcrowded and under-resourced classrooms, and felt inspired to take action.

​Namatumba Primary School in Uganda.

Determined to make a difference, the pupils participated in a sponsored run.

Children completed a running course marked out around the entire school and were challenged to attempt as many laps as they could in their allotted time.

The event was filled with energy, and the children were incredibly enthusiastic about what they were raising money for.

In addition, the school held a non-uniform day where students dressed in the vibrant colours of the Ugandan flag - black, yellow, and red - to show solidarity with their peers in Namatumba.

​The cheque presentation to Fields of Life charity.

All funds raised will go directly towards the construction of two new classrooms at Namatumba Primary School, helping to create a better learning environment for thousands of children.

Fields of Life, which has a long-standing partnership with the Ugandan school, will oversee the project.

Speaking about the initiative, a spokesperson from Edenderry Primary said, “We are incredibly proud of our pupils.

​Edenderry PS’s fundraising run was a superb success.

“Their empathy, enthusiasm, and commitment to helping others is truly inspiring. This project has not only raised money but also awareness and a sense of global citizenship among our children.”

The success of this campaign is a shining example of how young people, when empowered and informed, can make a real and lasting impact on the world.