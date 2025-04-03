Education Authority investigating after early email notification on primary and pre-school places
Parents and carers across Northern Ireland were due to be notified of their children’s places on April 9.
An EA spokesperson said: “Most parents/carers of children going through the pre-school and primary school admissions process for the 2025-26 academic year will have received an early notification of outcome this morning [Thursday, April 3] by email.
“We are currently investigating why the system issued notifications earlier than scheduled and we apologise for any inconvenience.
“Please be assured the outcome of your child’s application in your email is correct.
“Parents/carers will be able to log on to EA Connect and accept/reject their child’s place, or list other preferences, from 12pm on Monday, April 7.
“There is no need to contact schools and pre-school settings.
“If you have not received an email please contact our Admissions team on 028 9047 0177.”
