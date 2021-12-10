Chairman of the Board of Governors Mr Peter Aiken and Principal Miss Gillian Gibb welcomed the Minister Michelle McIlveen to the College in November.

The Minister was accompanied by several other elected representatives, including Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart and Upper Bann MLAs Diane Dodds and Jonathan Buckley. A number of Department officials also attended.

Ms McIlveen and invited guests were greeted by Head Girl, Sarah-Jane McKew and Deputy Head Boy, Lewis Poots, before meeting other students from Year 14 to learn about their educational experiences over the past two years, as well as their hopes for the future.

The Minister also heard from Mr Aiken, Miss Gibb and student representatives about the challenges posed by the current school estate and the College’s ongoing efforts to ensure that these challenges can be addressed in the near future.

