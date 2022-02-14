Education Minister learns all about Harryville Primary School

The local primary school has established itself as part of the heart and fabric of the Harryville community and is known for providing an excellent level of learning for the pupils, delivered in a child and family-centric nurturing environment.

During the scheduled visit, the Minister met Principal Lesley Meikle, Deputy Laura Sands, representatives from the Board of Governors - Chair Beth Adger and Sandra Boyd, members of staff, pupils and Koda the therapy dog.

The Minister discussed issues facing schools today and how the problems were being met by the staff.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen meet pupils on her tour of Harryville Primary School

Staff discussed the implementation of Take 5 and Solihull approaches to promote positive mental health and wellbeing in school.

Also discussed were the initatives and projects being funded by Department of Education NI and how the school was providing for the basic needs of the children.

The Minister enjoyed the chance to meet the children in class and to take a short tour of the school.

Commenting on the visit afterwards, Principal Lesley Meikle said: “I am extremely grateful to the Minister for making time to visit, talking to staff and pupils and also for showing the interest she did in how the staff nurtured not only the children but also their families.

