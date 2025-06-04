Education Minister opens new Specialist Provision class at Lislagan Primary School
A Specialist Provision class aims to offer tailored support and resources for pupils with diverse learning needs, helping them to participate fully in the mainstream curriculum.
During the opening ceremony, Paul Givan said: “This is an important day for Lislagan Primary, marking the official opening of a new Specialist Provision class and sensory room at the school.
“This new class provides a facility that helps to ensure more vulnerable learners have access to quality education in an environment that is tailored to support their learning within a setting that allows integration and inclusion with their peers.
"All pupils need to have the opportunity to achieve their full potential; by having the best educational experiences, equality of opportunity and pathways that meets their needs.
“My visit to Lislagan today has let me see again, first-hand, how specialist provision classes can play a vital role in helping schools provide quality education to children and young people with additional needs.”
Lislagan Primary School Principal Louise Creelman said: “We are delighted to be able to open a new social and communication class in our school.
"This provision offers those children with social and communication difficulties a school experience designed specifically to their individual needs. Our mainstream children have developed empathy and understanding of neurodiverse children and it is lovely to see first-hand the integration and inclusion. It has been great to watch the children grow and learn at a pace suited to them.
“The sensory room is also a fantastic addition to our school premises as this can also be used by children throughout the whole school as and when needed.”
Principal Creelman continued: “We are also excited that Lislagan will be opening another Specialist Provision class in the 2025/26 academic year for Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1 children.
"This will mean that children with social and communication needs can start their educational journey here with reassurance that there will be a KS2 classroom to continue their primary education.
"We all know that early intervention is key and this new room will lend itself to the purpose of ensuring even in the Foundation Stage, children can receive education tailored to their needs within a mainstream school.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.