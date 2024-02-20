Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Minister has written to the principal of Loreto College in Coleraine following his decision to lift the pause on a number of schools in the worst condition, announced for capital funding in 2022.

Seven schools in total will now progress in planning: Carrickfergus Academy; Loreto College, Coleraine; Dromore High School; Edmund Rice College, Newtownabbey; Portadown College; Mercy College, Belfast; and Malone Integrated College, Belfast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcoming the announcement during a visit to Dromore High School, the Minister said: “Last week I announced my plans to deliver a modern fit for purpose education system that meets the needs of our society and our pupils in the 21st century.

Education Minister Paul Givan. Credit DE

“There is not a moment to lose. That is why to begin this process, Integrated Consultancy Teams will now be appointed to progress this ambitious programme of new build projects for schools in the worst conditions.”

The Minister continued: “Children across Northern Ireland have the right to be educated in schools which are comfortable and safe, are of good quality and are properly designed and resourced to support their learning.

“We need to transform our school buildings so that they are truly fit for the future and can provide the best possible education experience for our young people.”

Advertisement

Advertisement