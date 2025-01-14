Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ballymena nursery school is celebrating after being granted integrated status by the Education Minister.

Education Minister Paul Givan’s decision reads: “Ballymena Nursery School will transform to Controlled Integrated Status, with effect from 1

September 2025, or as soon as possible thereafter.”

Katy Lynas Craig, principal of Ballymena Nursery School, said: “I am delighted to have received the news that our nursery school has been approved to transform to Integrated status.

Ballymena Nursery School celebrates receiving news that their school has been approved to transform to become an Integrated nursery school. CREDIT BALLYMENA NURSERY SCHOOL

"As a past pupil of Slemish College, and having spent much of my teaching career in the Integrated sector, I wholeheartedly believe in Integrated Education. I know the positive impact this will have on both the school and wider community.

"Ballymena Integrated Nursery School looks forward to continuing the journey of integration in collaboration with our wider school community.”

The school said that due to the “evident parental demand” in the nursery school community, a “democratic ballot” was held in April 2023.

"The outcome of the ballot was that an overwhelming majority of 95.9% of the parents voted yes to the school transforming to Integrated status.

"The next step in the journey to integration was the school submitting a Development Proposal to the Department of Education, including a Transformation Action Plan.

"Almost two years after the parental ballot, Ballymena Nursery School was delighted to get confirmation that the Development Proposal has been approved.”

Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), said: “We congratulate the Board of Governors, staff and parents of Ballymena Nursery School on their successful Transformation to Integrated status.

“It has taken a lot of time, dedication and commitment from the entire school community to complete this process and become an Integrated school. We look forward to welcoming the nursery school to the growing community of Integrated schools across Northern Ireland.”

Sean Pettis, Chief Executive Officer of the NI Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), said: "Having worked alongside the Ballymena Nursery School community, NICIE is thrilled that the Development Proposal to Transform to become an Integrated nursery school has been approved. We look forward to continuing to work with the school and supporting them on their Transformation journey."