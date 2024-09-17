Education Minister Paul Givan to be told Holy Family School in Magherafelt is 'no longer fit for purpose'

By Stanley Campbell
Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:12 GMT
Education Minister Paul Givan MLA is expected to visit Holy Family Primary School in Magherafelt on Wednesday to discuss the need for a new school building.

Almost 600 pupils from more than 20 nationalities presently attend the school, but the aging infrastructure is struggling to accommodate the growing needs of its diverse student body.

This visit highlights the school’s ongoing efforts to secure much-needed support for a new facility, which will provide a better learning environment for its students and staff.

The Minister will tour the school, meet with staff and students, and discuss the pressing concerns with the school’s leadership.

Education Minister Paul Givan .(Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)Education Minister Paul Givan .(Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)
School principal, John McCormack, emphasized the importance of the visit and the urgent need for new facilities.

He said: “Holy Family Primary is a thriving, multicultural school, and we are immensely proud of our pupils’ achievements. However, our current building is no longer fit for purpose, and without significant investment, we are limited in how we can support our students’ learning and development. We are hopeful that Minister Givan’s visit will mark a positive step toward securing the funding we so desperately need.”

The school has been at the heart of the community now for over one hundred and 35 years offering a welcoming and inclusive environment to children from various backgrounds.

Holy Family Primary School, Magherafelt. Credit: GoogleHoly Family Primary School, Magherafelt. Credit: Google
Holy Family Primary School, Magherafelt. Credit: Google

However, the rapid increase in enrolment and the growing needs of its students have made it clear that the current facilities are no longer sufficient.

Mr Givan’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to engaging with schools in need and addressing issues related to infrastructure and resources.

The school is optimistic that this meeting will bring much-needed attention to their situation.

