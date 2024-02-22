Register
BREAKING

Education Minister to 'press ahead' with Dromore High build

​EDUCATION Minister Paul Givan, has confirmed he has secured the funding needed to proceed to the first stage of a new build project at Dromore High School.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:45 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 09:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Last week, the Education Minister used his first statement in Stormont to outline seven priority schools to benefit from a new build, with Dromore High making the cut.

During a visit to the school this week, the Lagan Valley MLA confirmed work will commence straight away.

Minister Givan said: “There is not a moment to lose, an Integrated Consultancy Team will now be appointed to progress this ambitious programme.”

Most Popular
Education Minister Paul Givan with Principal Ian McConaghy, members of the Board of Governors, Head Girl and Head Boy, during a visit to Dromore High School.Education Minister Paul Givan with Principal Ian McConaghy, members of the Board of Governors, Head Girl and Head Boy, during a visit to Dromore High School.
Education Minister Paul Givan with Principal Ian McConaghy, members of the Board of Governors, Head Girl and Head Boy, during a visit to Dromore High School.

Chairman of Dromore High School Board of Governors Mr Alan Poots, welcomed the announcement wholeheartedly, describing it as “the news we have all been waiting on for many years”.

Meanwhile, Principal of Dromore High School, Mr Ian McConaghy, remarked that “although the light at the end of the tunnel is still distant”, the fact that the train is now moving is a great boost for everyone in school and in the town.

He continued: “The hard work that lies ahead for everyone will be embraced with renewed vigour to bring to fruition a new school capable of inducing innovation, creativity and industry with our customary care for everyone at its core.

"I hope to see a school that serves the needs of both pupils and the Dromore community with facilities that enhance the life experience of everyone in the town.”

It’s thought a contractor will be appointed imminently and building can commence.

Related topics:Paul GivanEducation Minister