​Last week, the Education Minister used his first statement in Stormont to outline seven priority schools to benefit from a new build, with Dromore High making the cut.

During a visit to the school this week, the Lagan Valley MLA confirmed work will commence straight away.

Minister Givan said: “There is not a moment to lose, an Integrated Consultancy Team will now be appointed to progress this ambitious programme.”

Education Minister Paul Givan with Principal Ian McConaghy, members of the Board of Governors, Head Girl and Head Boy, during a visit to Dromore High School.

Chairman of Dromore High School Board of Governors Mr Alan Poots, welcomed the announcement wholeheartedly, describing it as “the news we have all been waiting on for many years”.

Meanwhile, Principal of Dromore High School, Mr Ian McConaghy, remarked that “although the light at the end of the tunnel is still distant”, the fact that the train is now moving is a great boost for everyone in school and in the town.

He continued: “The hard work that lies ahead for everyone will be embraced with renewed vigour to bring to fruition a new school capable of inducing innovation, creativity and industry with our customary care for everyone at its core.

"I hope to see a school that serves the needs of both pupils and the Dromore community with facilities that enhance the life experience of everyone in the town.”