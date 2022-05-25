Education Minister visits the Academy

Education Minister, Miss Michelle McIlveen MLA, Mr Robin McLoughlin, Principal, Mrs Heather Evans, Pastoral Vice Principal and Mr David McFarland, Academic Vice Principal

The Minister wished the pupils every success in their forthcoming examinations and congratulated them on their resilience throughout the pandemic.

The Head Girl and Head Boy (2022/23) – Pippa Wilson and Matthew McKee – and their Deputies, thanked the Minister for coming to their school and for taking the time to speak directly with them about their futures.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McLoughlin and the Senior Leadership Team chatted to the Minister about the challenges during Covid and how the pupils, their colleagues and the entire community, had moved forward together to ensure the young people in their care continued to receive the best possible education.

Education Minister, Miss Michelle McIlveen MLA, Mr Robin McLoughlin, Principal, with the Banbridge Academy Senior Prefects Team: Matthew McKee (Head Boy), Pippa Wilson (Head Girl), Josh Glover, Peter McGrath, Simon Ferris, Ellie Lindsay, Lara Crothers and Kiera McQuaid (Deputies)