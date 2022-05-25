Loading...

Education Minister visits the Academy

Miss Michelle McIlveen, Minister for Education, visited Banbridge Academy recently to meet with the Senior Prefects and the Senior Leadership Team of the School.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 11:12 am
Education Minister, Miss Michelle McIlveen MLA, Mr Robin McLoughlin, Principal, Mrs Heather Evans, Pastoral Vice Principal and Mr David McFarland, Academic Vice Principal
The Minister wished the pupils every success in their forthcoming examinations and congratulated them on their resilience throughout the pandemic.

The Head Girl and Head Boy (2022/23) – Pippa Wilson and Matthew McKee – and their Deputies, thanked the Minister for coming to their school and for taking the time to speak directly with them about their futures.

Mr McLoughlin and the Senior Leadership Team chatted to the Minister about the challenges during Covid and how the pupils, their colleagues and the entire community, had moved forward together to ensure the young people in their care continued to receive the best possible education.

Education Minister, Miss Michelle McIlveen MLA, Mr Robin McLoughlin, Principal, with the Banbridge Academy Senior Prefects Team: Matthew McKee (Head Boy), Pippa Wilson (Head Girl), Josh Glover, Peter McGrath, Simon Ferris, Ellie Lindsay, Lara Crothers and Kiera McQuaid (Deputies)

The Minister praised the Principal, the Governors and his colleagues, both teaching and non-teaching, for all of their efforts and wished the entire Banbridge Academy community every success in the future.

