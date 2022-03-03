Education welfare officers’ planned strike set to continue, says trade union

NIPSA has announced that 130 members employed as education welfare officers are taking part in three days’ strike action which commenced on March 2.

In the north eastern region, there are education welfare offices in Newtownabbey and Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Law, NIPSA Assistant Secretary (Acting), stated: “Education welfare officers play a hugely important role in the education of children and

NIPSA head office, Belfast. Pic: Google

young people. They are instrumental in ensuring that attendance levels improve and work with families to ensure that this happens.

“They are qualified social workers and utilise their training and skills to meet the needs of the clients they support.”

He went on to say that NIPSA has tabled a series of proposals for the Education Authority’s (EA) management to consider as a potential resolution of this dispute.

“These were rejected and a counter proposal has been made by the EA which does not satisfy the demands of the NIPSA pay parity claim. Education welfare officers considered and rejected it. They have instructed NIPSA to proceed with the planned strike action.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “Our education welfare officer role is being reviewed to ensure that we meet the needs of our children and young people. The role provides an important service in promoting and supporting positive attendance at school, and has been reviewed through engagement with families, schools and children and young people.

“We are committed to negotiations with NIPSA to find a resolution to the education welfare officer pay dispute and constructive engagement is ongoing. We will continue to do everything possible to make sure that the needs of our children and young people who use the service are addressed throughout this period.”